COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 41,830

11453 recover, 1290 die

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 41830, with the Department of Health reporting 1494 cases on Saturday, July 4.

Of the 1494, 403 were fresh cases, or cases where test results were given to the patient within the last three days.

Over 1000, or 1091, were late cases, or cases where test results were released four days ago or more.

Of the 403 fresh cases, 180 were from Metro Manila, 90 from Region 7, and 133 from other areas.

Of the 1091, 499 were from Metro Manila, 146 from Region 7, 434 from other areas and 12 repatriates.

Over 300, or 380 recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 11453.

The DOH has reported 1290 deaths overall, including the ten deaths reported on Saturday.

Earlier, the department said it would report COVID-19 cases in a different way starting next week.