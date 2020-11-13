COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 404,713; 506 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 404,000 mark on Friday, Nov. 13, after the Department of Health reported 1902 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 404,713 total COVID-19 cases, 8.4 percent or 34058 were active.

Of these, 83.9 percent were mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic, 4.3 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.12 percent moderate.

Over 900, or 916, additional COVID-19 cases were confirmed only today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cavite with 122, Davao City with 113, Quezon City with 84, Bulacan with 81, and Manila with 78.

Recoveries rose to 362903 including the 506 new ones.

The DOH said this was 89.7 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

Thirty-one more deaths pushed the death toll to 7752, which is 1.92 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country.