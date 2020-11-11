COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 401,416; recoveries at 362,217

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 401,000 mark on Wednesday, Nov. 11, after the Department of Health reported over 1,000 more cases.

The DOH said of the 401,416 total cases, 31489 or 7.8 percent were active.

Of these, 83.3 percent were mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic, 4.6 percent critical, and 2.5 percent severe.

Of the 1672 newly-reported cases, 1168 tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases today were Cavite with 100, Davao City with 99, Quezon City with 81, Batangas with 78, and Baguio City with 70.

Recoveries rose to 362,217 including the 311 additional ones.

Forty-nine additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7710.

President Rodrigo Duterte has said he prefers a government-to-government deal in the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, should they be available.

The President said this was to avoid corruption.

The President has said he was “okay” with either China or Russia supplying the vaccines, noting that the country “will not beg” but pay.