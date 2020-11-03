COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 387,161; recoveries rise to 348,967

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 387,000 mark on Tuesday, Nov. 3, after the Department of Health reported 1772 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 387,161 total cases, 30876 or 8 percent were active.

Of these, 82.5 percent were mild, 10 percent asymptomatic, 4.8 percent critical, and 2.7 percent severe.

Of the 1772 newly-reported cases, 1016 tested positive today.

The DOH said the areas with the most cases reported today were Pampanga with 154, Quezon City with 115, Laguna with 83, Baguio with 70 and Manila with 69.

Recoveries rose to 348967, including the 153 additional ones.

The DOH said that is 90.1 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.

Forty-nine more deaths pushed the death toll to 7318.

The department said this was 1.89 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.