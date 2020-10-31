COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 380,729; 606 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 380,000 mark on Saturday, Oct. 31, after the Department of Health reported 1803 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 380,729 total cases, 42462 or 11.2 percent were active.

Of these, 83.2 percent were mild, 11.3 percent asymptomatic, 3.5 percent critical, and 1.9 percent severe.

Of the additional 1803 cases, 1469 tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Rizal with 97, Davao City with 93, Quezon City with 86, Cavite with 66, and Pasig with 65.

Recoveries rose to 331,046 including the 606 new ones.

The total number of recoveries represents 87 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in the country, the DOH said.

Thirty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7221 or 1.9 percent of the total COVID -19 cases.