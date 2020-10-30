COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 378,933; recoveries rise to 330,457

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 378,000 mark on Friday, Oct. 30, after the Department of Health reported 2006 more cases.

The DOH said of the total 378,933 cases, 10.9 percent or 41291 were active.

Of these, 83.3 percent were mild, 11.1 percent were asymptomatic, 3.6 percent were critical, and 2 percent were severe.

Of the 2,006 additional cases, the DOH said 1442 tested positive today.

The areas with the most cases reported today were Batangas with 124, Cavite with 121, Quezon City with 105, Rizal with 89, and Bulacan with 81.

Recoveries rose to 330,457, including the 636 additional ones.

Thirty-eight more deaths pushed the death toll to 7185, or 1.9 percent of the total COVID-19 cases.