COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 375,180; recoveries at 329,111

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country reached 375, 180 on Wednesday, Oct. 28, after the Department of Health reported 2053 new cases.

The DOH said of the 375,180, 38955 or 10.4 percent were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 11.1. percent asymptomatic, 3.8 percent critical, and 2.2 percent severe.

Of the 2053 additional cases, 1673 were confirmed cases today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Caloocan with 108, Quezon City with 103, Negros Occidental with 97, Benguet with 93, and Rizal with 85.

Recoveries rose to 329,111 including the 540 additional recoveries.

Sixty-one additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7114.