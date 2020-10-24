COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 367,819; recoveries at 313,112

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 367,000 mark on Saturday, Oct. 24, after the Department of Health reported over 2000 new cases.

The DOH said of the 367,819 total cases, 47773 were active.

Of these, 83.7 percent were mild, 11.4 percent asymptomatic, 1.8 percent severe, and 3.1 percent critical.

Of the 2057 newly-reported cases, 92 percent or 1892 occurred in the last 14 days.

The top regions with the most cases reported in the last two weeks were Metro Manila, with 506 or 27 percent, Region IVA with 369 or 20 percent, and the Cordillera Autonomous Region with 142 or 8 percent.

Recoveries rose to 313112 including the 442 reported today.

Nineteen deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6934.