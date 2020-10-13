COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 344,713; recoveries rise to 293,383

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 344,000 mark on Tuesday, Oct. 13, after the Department of Health reported additional 1990 cases.

The DOH said of the total 344,713 cases, 44958 were active.

Of these, 84.2 percent were mild, 10.6 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent severe, and 3.4 percent critical.

Of the 1990 more cases reported today, 580 were from Metro Manila, 114 from Cavite, 105 from Rizal, 100 from Laguna, and 94 from Misamis Oriental.

Over 300, or 327, more recoveries were reported, bringing the recovery total to 293,383.

Forty deaths were reported, pushing the total to 6372.