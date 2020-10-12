COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 342,816 with 3,564 newly-reported cases; recoveries at 293,152

(Eagle News)– COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 342,000 mark on Monday, Oct. 12, after the Department of Health reported additional 3,564 cases.

The DOH said of the 342,816 total cases, 43,332 were active.

Of these, 83.9 percent were mild, 10.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.7 percent severe, and 3.6 percent critical.

Of the 3,564 additional cases, 1,344 came from Metro Manila, 215 from Cavite, 212 from Laguna, 211 from Rizal, and 164 from Iloilo.

Recoveries rose to 293,152 including the 150 additional ones reported today.

Eleven deaths were reported today, pushing the total to 6,332.