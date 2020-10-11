COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 339,341; 17,057 more recover

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 339,000 mark on Sunday, Oct. 11.

The Department of Health said of the 339,341, 39,945 were active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 11.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.8 percent severe, and 3.9 percent critical.

Of the 2502 newly-reported cases, 782 came from Metro Manila, 141 from Rizal, 128 from Laguna, 125 from Cavite, and 119 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 293,075 with the 17,057 additional ones reported today.

Eighty-three deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6321.