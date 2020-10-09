COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 334,770; recoveries rise to 275,307

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 334,000 mark on Friday, Oct. 8, after the DOH reported additional 2,996 cases.

The DOH said of the 334,770 total cases, 53,311 were active.

Of these, the DOH said 85.8 percent were mild, 9.9 percent were asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.4 percent critical.

Of the 2996 newly-reported cases, the DOH said 1094 were from Metro Manila, 282 from Cavite, 166 from Batangas, 152 from Iloilo, and 147 from Laguna.

Recoveries rose to 275307 including the additional 1045 reported today.

Eighty-three more deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 6152.