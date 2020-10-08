COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 331,869; 697 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 331,000 mark on Thursday, Oct. 8, after the Department of Health reported 2,363 additional cases.

Of the 331,869, the DOH said 51,482 were active.

Of these, 85.7 percent were mild, 9.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.1 percent critical.

Metro Manila still had the biggest share of the newly-reported COVID-19 cases, although this was down to a three-digit figure: 858.

Cavite’s share was 309, Batangas’ 139, Rizal’s 112, and Bulacan’s 97.

Almost 700 more recoveries–697 to be exact–were reported today, pushing the total to 274,318.

The death toll rose to 6,069, including the 144 reported today.

Earlier, a group of University of the Philippines researchers said COVID-19 cases in the country were decreasing, but noted that this was not an irreversible trend.

According to the OCTA research team, the around 2,500 new cases per day based on case reports were much less than the almost 4,000 new cases per day recorded during the last week of August.

“The reproduction number in the Philippines is 0.87, in line with the downward trend in test reports,” the team said.