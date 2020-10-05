COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 324,762; 87 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 324,762 on Monday, Oct. 5, after the Department of Health reported 2,291 new cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 45,799 were active, of which 85.6 percent were mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent severe, and 3.6 percent critical.

Of the 2,291 newly-reported cases, 825 were from Metro Manila, 140 from Batangas, 128 from Laguna, 114 from Rizal, and 102 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 273,123 including the 87 additional ones.

Over 5,000–or 5840–COVID-19 deaths have been tallied so far, including the 64 additional ones.

Metro Manila, Tacloban, Batangas, Bacolod, Iligan and Iloilo are expected to be under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi, and Tuguegarao are under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine following the increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine, or the new normal.