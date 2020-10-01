COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 314,079 with 2,415 additional cases

(Eagle News)–The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally rose to 314,079 on Thursday, Oct. 1, after the Department of Health reported 2415 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 54294 were active.

Of these, 86.6 percent were mild, 9 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.1 percent critical.

Of the 2415 additional cases, 930 were from Metro Manila, 238 from Cavite, 128 from Rizal, 123 from Laguna, and 103 from Negros Occidental.

Recoveries rose to 254223, including the 771 reported today.

Fifty-nine deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5562.

Metro Manila and five other areas are under the less stringent general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Lanao del Sur is the only one under the more stringent modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine, the least stringent of all quarantine classifications.