COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 309,303 with 2,025 additional cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 309,000 mark on Tuesday, Sept. 29, after the Department of Health reported an additional 2025 new cases.

The DOH said of the 309,303 total cases, 50925 were active.

Of these, 86.5 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.3 percent critical.

Of the additional 2025 COVID-19 cases, 628 were from Metro Manila, 279 from Cavite, 218 from Negros Occidental, 108 from Laguna, and 102 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 252930 including the 290 reported today.

Sixty-eight deaths were reported, bringing the total to 5,448.

Metro Manila will remain under a general community quarantine starting Oct. 1 until the end of that month.

Apart from Metro Manila, Batangas, Tacloban, Iloilo, Bacolod and Iligan will be under the less stringent quarantine classification.

Lanao del Sur, including Marawi City, will be under a modified enhanced community quarantine starting next month.

The rest of the country will be under a modified general community quarantine.