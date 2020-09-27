COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 304,226; 19,630 more recoveries announced today

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 304,000 mark on Sunday, Sept. 27, after the Department of Health reported additional 2995 cases.

The DOH said of the 304,226 total COVID-19 cases, 46372 were active.

Of these, 86 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent severe, and 3.7 percent critical.

The department said of the 2995 newly-announced COVID-19 cases, 2694 or 90 percent occurred in the last 14 days.

Metro Manila had 1065 of the newly-announced cases, Cavite 297, Bulacan 180, Batangas 157, and Laguna 143.

Recoveries rose to 252510 including the 19630 reported today.

The death toll is at 5344, including the 60 newly-announced deaths.