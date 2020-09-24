COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 296,755 with 2,180 more cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 296,000 mark on Thursday, Sept. 24, after the Department of Health reported additional 2180 cases.

The DOH said of the 296,755 total cases, 59,700 were active.

Of these, 86.6 percent were mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 2.9 percent critical.

Of the 2180 additional cases today, 802 were from Metro Manila, 292 from Laguna, 152 from Batangas, 144 from Cavite, and 87 from Negros Occidental.

Recoveries rose to 231,928 including the 580 reported today.

Thirty-six additional deaths pushed the death toll to 5127.

Metro Manila is expected to remain as a general community quarantine area until the end of the month.

Under a general community quarantine area, restrictions are further eased, and more businesses are allowed to open.

The Palace has warned the public against complacency, however, noting a possible spike in COVID-19 cases if health protocols are not implemented.