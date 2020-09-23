COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 294,591 with 2,833 more cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 294,000 mark on Wednesday, Sept. 23, after the Department of Health reported additional 2,833 cases.

The DOH said of the total 294,591 cases, 58,127 were active.

Of these, 86.5 percent were mild, 9.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 3 percent critical.

Of the additional 2833 cases, 2280 or 80 percent, occurred in the last 14 days.

Metro Manila still had the biggest chunk of the additional cases, with 1222, followed by Cavite with 228, Negros Occidental with 206, Batangas with 143, and Bulacan with 141.

Recoveries rose to 231373, including the 765 reported today.

Deaths climbed to 5091, after the additional 44 reported today.