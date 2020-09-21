COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 290,190 with 3,475 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 290,000 mark on Monday, Sept. 21, after the Department of Health reported 3475 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the 290,190 total cases, 54958 were active.

Of these, 86.6 percent were mild, 8.9 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.1 percent critical.

Of the 3475 additional COVID-19 cases reported today, 2648 or 76 percent, occurred within the last 14 days.

Metro Manila had 1543 of the 3475 additional cases, followed by Batangas with 194, Rizal with 192, Cavite with 166, and Cebu with 165.

Recoveries rose to 230,233 including the 400 reported today.

The death toll is at 4,999, including the 15 additional deaths.