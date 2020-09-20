COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 286,743; 20,021 more recoveries reported

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 286,000 mark on Sunday, Sept. 20, after the Department of Health reported an additional 3311 cases.

The DOH said of the 286743, 51894 were active.

Of these, 86.6 percent were mild, 8.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 3.3 percent critical.

Of the 3311 newly-reported cases, 1435 came from Metro Manila, 261 from Negros Occidental, 231 from Laguna, 204 from Rizal, and 174 from Cavite.

Over 20000, or 20021 recoveries, pushed the recovery tally to 229865.

Fifty-five deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll to 4984.

Metro Manila is expected to be under a general community quarantine where restrictions are further eased until the end of the month.

The minimum physical distance of 1 meter shall continue to be implemented in public transportation after President Rodrigo Duterte rejected the reduced physical distancing rule that would have seen allowable distance among commuters reduced to as little as 0.3 meters.