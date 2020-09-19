COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 283,460 with 3,962 more cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 283,000 mark after the Department of Health reported an additional 3962 cases.

The DOH said of the 283460 total cases, 68645 were active.

Of these, 87.4 percent were mild, 9 percent were asymptomatic, 1.1 percent was severe, and 2.5 percent critical.

Of the 3962 additional cases reported today, 3286 or 83 percent occurred in the recent 14 days.

Metro Manila had the most COVID-19 cases of the additional cases with 1440, followed by Bulacan with 354, Cavite with 287, Laguna with 222, and Batangas with 213.

Recoveries rose to 209885 including the 1128 reported today.

One hundred deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll to 4930.