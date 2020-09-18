COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 279,526 with 3,257 additional cases

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country are nearing the 280,000 mark after the Department of Health reported an additional 3257 cases on Friday, Sept. 18.

The DOH said of the 279,526 total cases, 65906 were active.

Of these, 87.5 percent were mild, 8.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.1. percent severe, and 2.6 percent critical.

Of the 3257 newly-reported cases, 2628 or 81 percent occurred within the last 14 days.

Metro Manila had the most number of newly-announced cases, with 997, followed by Bulacan with 282, Cavite with 179, Negros Occidental with 152, and Cebu with 127.

Recoveries rose to 208790 including the 733 reported today.

The death toll is now at 4830, counting the 47 reported today.

The Palace on Thursday reminded residents in general community quarantine areas that they need a travel pass to travel to modified general community quarantine areas.

Before the travel pass can be issued by the Philippine National Police, these travelers should be able to present a medical certificate that shows they are negative of COVID-19.

Apart from Metro Manila, only Bulacan, Batangas and Tacloban are classified as GCQ areas.

Iligan, Bacolod and Lanao del Sur are under a modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under the MGCQ.