COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 276,289 with 3,375 additional cases reported today

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 276,000 mark on Thursday, Sept. 17, after the Department of Health reported an additional 3375 cases.

The DOH said of the 276289 total cases, 63408 were active.

Of these, 87.5 percent were mild, 8.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent severe, and 2.7 percent critical.

Of the 3375 cases reported today, 2519 or 75 percent occurred within the last 14 days.

Metro Manila had the most number of newly-announced cases with 963.

This was followed by Bulacan with 448, Cavite with 274, Negros Occidental with 153, and Batangas with 119.

Recoveries rose to 208096, including the 317 reported today.

Fifty -three additional deaths were reported, bringing the death toll to 4785.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to decide on the physical reduction rule in public transport on Monday.

Several Cabinet members and medical experts had expressed fears the rule–which would see physical distancing among commuters reduced to as much as 0.3 meters–would lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases.

The Palace on Thursday said the original one-meter physical distancing applies in the meantime.