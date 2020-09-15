COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 269,407; 395 additional recoveries reported today

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 269,000 mark on Tuesday, Sept. 15, after the Department of Health reported an additional 3,544 cases.

The DOH said of the 269,407 total cases, 57,392 were active.

Of these, the DOH said 87.9 percent were mild, 8 percent asymptomatic, 1.2 percent severe, and 2.9 percent critical.

Of the 3,544 newly-reported cases 3,177 or 90 percent, occurred within the recent 14 days, from September 2 to September 15.

The DOH said of the 3,544, 690 were from Metro Manila, 305 from Cavite, 201 from Rizal, 173 from Negros Occidental, and 98 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 207,352 including the 395 reported today.

The DOH said 34 additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,663.

On Monday, the Department of Transportation announced it would start “optimizing” physical distancing in public modes of transport, an idea that apparently did not suit well with the DOH, which advised the public to choose modes that instead allow at least a one-meter physical distancing.

Senator Bong Go has urged the government to reconsider easing physical distancing in public transport, noting the possibility of a spike in COVID-19 cases.