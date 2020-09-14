COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 265,888; recoveries at 207,504

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 265,888 on Monday, Sept. 14, after the Department of Health reported 4,699 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 53,754 were active.

Of these, 88.4 percent were mild, 8.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe, and 2.1 percent critical.

Of the 4,699 newly-reported cases, 1,498 came from Metro Manila, 221 from Cavite, 198 from Bataan, 185 from Bulacan, and 176 from Batangas.

The department said of these newly-announced cases, 87 percent or 4090 occurred within the last 14 days.

Recoveries rose to 207,504 including the 249 reported today.

The death toll rose to 4,630, with the additional 259 deaths.