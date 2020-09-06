COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 237,365; 23,074 additional recoveries reported today

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 237,000 mark on Sunday, Sept. 6, after the Department of Health reported 2839 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 237,365 total cases, 48803 were active.

Of these, 88.6 percent were mild, 8 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent severe, and 2 percent critical.

The 2839 additional cases were from results of tests done by 96 out of 115 labs.

Of these, 1170 were from Metro Manila, 195 from Negros Occidental, 190 from Laguna, 182 from Cavite, and 154 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 184687 including the 23,074 reported today.

Earlier, the DOH said it would validate its figures based on time-based recoveries based on the World Health Organization’s recommendation.

It said the results of that validation will be reported every Sunday.

The death toll rose to 3875 including the 85 reported today.

So far, Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine, where restrictions have been eased.

Bulacan and Batangas also remain under the GCQ.

Joining them are Tacloban and Bacolod.

Iligan is under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine until the end of the month, while the rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine, the new normal.