COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 234,570 with additional 2,529 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 234,000 mark on Saturday, Sept. 5, after the Department of Health reported an additional 2529 cases.

The DOH said of the 234,570 total cases, 69,112 were active.

Of these, 90.4 percent were mild, 7.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The 2,529 additional cases were from tests done by 92 out of 113 labs.

Of these, the DOH said 1171 were from Metro Manila, 197 from Negros Occidental, 145 from Laguna, and 117 from Cavite, and 70 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 161,668 with the additional 1136 recoveries.

Fifty-three deaths were reported today, bringing the death toll to 3790.

Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine until the end of the month.

Apart from Metro Manila, Bulacan and Batangas are retained as GCQ areas, where restrictions are eased.

Iligan is under a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under a modified general community quarantine, or the new normal.