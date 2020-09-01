COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 224,264 with 3,483 additional cases

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 224,264 on Tuesday, Sept. 1, after the Department of Health reported 3483 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total COVID-19 cases, 62,655 were active.

Of these, 91.3 percent were mild, 6.3 percent asymptomatic, 1 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The 3483 additional COVID-19 cases reported today were from results of tests done by 93 out of 110 labs.

Of these, 1824 came from Metro Manila, 223 from Laguna, 184 from Cavite, 161 from Rizal, and 126 from Batangas.

Recoveries rose to 158012, including the 464 reported today.

The death toll rose to 3597, including the 39 additional ones.

Metro Manila is still under a general community quarantine until the end of September.

Apart from Metro Manila, Batangas and Bulacan are retained as GCQ areas, as announced by President Rodrigo Duterte in a speech aired on Monday night.

Joining them are Tacloban and Bacolod.

Iligan, on the other hand, is now under the stricter modified enhanced community quarantine.

The rest of the country is under the less restrictive modified general community quarantine.