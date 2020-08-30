COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 217,396

22,319 recoveries reported today

(Eagle News)–The number of COVID-19 cases in the country rose to 217,396 on Sunday, Aug. 30, after the DOH reported 4284 additional cases.

Of these, the DOH said 56473 were active.

Of the active cases, the DOH said 91.3 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.1 percent severe, and 1.6 percent critical.

The 4284 additional confirmed cases were from results from tests done from 100 out of 110 labs.

Of these, 2207 were from Metro Manila, 327 from Laguna, 191 from Cavite, 161 from Batangas, and 147 from Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 157403, including the 22319 reported today.

Over 100, or 102 deaths, were reported, bringing the total to 3520.

The DOH has said it would report results of the implementation of its time-based approach on the release of patients in isolation every Sunday.