COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 194,252 with additional 4,686 cases

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the country topped 194,000 on Monday, Aug. 24, after the Department of Health reported 4,686 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 194,252 cases, 59,200 were active, of which 91.5 percent were mild, 6.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The 4,686 newly-announced COVID-19 cases were from tests done by 95 out of 109 labs.

Of these, the DOH said 2519 came from Metro Manila, 286 Laguna, 218 Cavite, 189 Bulacan, and 179 Rizal.

Recoveries rose to 132,043, with the 729 reported today.

Thirteen deaths were added, bringing the total to 3010.

The DOH on Monday said there was no longer a backlog in the reporting of COVID-19 cases in the country.

Metro Manila is on its sixth day of the general community quarantine since a two-week modified enhanced community quarantine was imposed there to give the medical community time to recover from exhaustion.

In GCQ areas, some restrictions are eased.

Other restrictions, however, were retained, following the call of Metro Manila mayors who noted the immediate spike in COVID-19 cases since the region was first classified as a GCQ area in July.

Gyms, for instance, remain closed even if the government had allowed they be opened during the first GCQ in the National Capital Region.