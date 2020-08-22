COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 187,249 with additional 4,933 cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has reached 187,249 after the Department of Health reported 4933 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total COVID-19 cases, 69362 were active, of which 91.5 percent were mild, 6.6 percent asymptomatic, 0.8 percent severe, and 1.1 percent critical.

The 4,933 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 97 out of 109 labs.

Of these, 2845 were from Metro Manila, 461 from Cavite, 288 from Laguna, 167 from Rizal, and 152 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 114921 with the 436 reported today.

Twenty-six deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 2966.

Metro Manila is on its fourth day of the general community quarantine imposed after the medical community called for a two-week timeout so its members could recover from exhaustion.

Medical workers said the government could also use the period to recalibrate its strategy amid the rising cases.

Apart from Metro Manila, also classified as GCQ areas where restrictions have been further eased are Laguna, Cavite, Rizal and Bulacan.

Some restrictions have, however, been retained following the call of Metro Manila mayors for the same after they noted the immediate spike in the number of COVID-19 cases when Metro Manila was first placed under a GCQ in July.