COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 16,634 with addition of 1,046 cases on Friday

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has breached the 16000 mark and is now at 16634 after the Department of Health reported on Friday night 1046 cases.

The DOH, which had said it was ramping up tests to reduce an existing backlog, said of the 1046 reported cases, 46 were test results released to patients within the last three days, or fresh cases.

One thousand were based on test results released to patients four days ago or more.

The DOH said there are 11,069 active cases, 751 or 6.8 percent of which are asymptomatic; 10,240 or 92.5 percent mild; 54 or 0.5 percent severe; and 24 or 0.2 percent in critical condition.

Recoveries climbed to 3720 after 122 new ones were reported.

Twenty-one deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 942.

On Thursday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases recommendation Metro Manila be placed under a general community quarantine.

The President also placed the following under a GCQ:

Region II

Region III

Region IV-A

Pangasinan

Albay

The government has reiterated the need to implement social distancing measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.