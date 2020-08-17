COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 164,474 with additional 3,314 cases reported today

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 164,000 mark on Monday, Aug. 17, after the Department of Health reported 3,314 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 164,474 total cases, 49,034 were active cases.

Of these, 91.1 percent were mild, 6.5 percent were asymptomatic, 1.0 percent severe, and 1.4 percent critical.

The 3314 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 99 out of 105 labs.

Of these, 1918 came from Metro Manila, 271 from Laguna, 219 from Cavite, 118 from Rizal, and 105 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 112759 including the 237 reported today.

Eighteen deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2681.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce today the quarantine classifications of Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal and Bulacan, with the modified enhanced community quarantine in those areas set to lapse tomorrow.

University of the Philippines researchers have recommended an extension of the MECQ to allow the country to flatten the curve.

The Palace earlier said there should be a balance between the economy and health.