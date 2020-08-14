COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 153,660 with 6,216 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country reached 153660 on Friday, Aug. 14, after the Department of Health announced an additional 6216 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the total 153,660 cases, 79813 were active.

Of these, 91.1 percent were mild, 7.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent severe, and 1 percent critical.

The DOH said the 6216 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 98 out of 103 laboratories.

Of the 6216, 3848 came from Metro Manila, 302 from Laguna, 242 from Rizal, 240 from Cavite and 178 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 71405 with the 1038 reported today.

Sixteen deaths were reported, bringing the total to 2442.

Dr. Tony Leachon, former adviser to the national task force against COVID-19, had suggested an extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila to allow the country to flatten the curve.

But Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said a “delicate balance” between health and the economy was needed.

Without any extension, the MECQ is expected to end on August 18.