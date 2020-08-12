COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 143,749 with 4,444 cases reported today

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country rose to 143749 on Wednesday, Aug. 12, after the Department of Health reported 4444 cases on the same day.

The DOH said of the 143749, 72348 were active cases.

Of these, 91.3 percent were mild, 7.3 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.7 percent critical.

The DOH said the 4444 newly announced cases were from tests done by 91 out of 100 laboratories.

Of the 4444, 2618 came from Metro Manila, 233 from Laguna, 227 from Cavite, 174 from Rizal, and 129 from Bulacan.

Recoveries rose to 68997 after the 636 reported today.

Deaths are now at 2404, including the 93 reported, the DOH said.

Russia has announced it has produced the world’s first-ever vaccine against COVID-19.

The DOH has reserved comment on Sputnik V, as it is called, pending completion of Phase 3 of its clinical trials.

The DOH added it was looking at six more possible vaccines.

Clinical trials in the Philippines for Japan’s antiviral drug Avigan as potential COVID-19 treatment started on Aug. 10 and will run for nine months, the DOH said.