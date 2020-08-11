COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 139,538 with 2987 newly-announced cases

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country reached 139,538 on Tuesday, Aug. 11, after the Department of Health reported 2987 cases.

Of the 139,538, the DOH said 68794 were active cases, of which 91.6 percent were mild, 7.2 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent severe, and 0.6 percent critical.

The DOH said the 2987 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 74 out of 99 labs.

Of this, 1510 cases came from Metro Manila, 398 from Cavite, 144 from Laguna, 135 from Iloilo, and 119 from Cebu.

Recoveries rose to 68432 after the DOH reported 280 today.

Nineteen deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 2312.

Earlier, former National Task Force for COVID-19 special adviser Tony Leachon said the government should extend the modified enhanced community quarantine to a month to allow the Philippines to flatten the curve.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in response said a “delicate balance” between health and the economy should be observed.