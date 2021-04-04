COVID-19 cases in PHL now at 795,051 with addition of 11,028 cases

(Eagle News)–Philippine COVID-19 cases reached 795051 on Sunday, April 4, after the Department of Health reported 11028 additional cases.

According to DOH data, of the total cases, 135526 were active.

Of these, 97.4 percent were mild, 1 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent severe, 0.6 percent critical, and 0.36 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 646100, including the 41205 additional ones.

The death toll also rose to 13425, including the two additional ones.

The Philippines is dealing with a surge in COVID-19 cases, reporting an all-time high of over 15,000 additional cases on Friday.

On March 28, the Palace reimposed an enhanced community quarantine over the Greater Manila Area in a bid to arrest the surge.

The ECQ, where restrictions on people’s movement are put in place, was supposed to end on April 4.

The Palace, however, extended it to at least another week.