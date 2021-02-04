COVID-19 cases in PHL now at 531,699; 249 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country reached 531,699 on Thursday, Feb. 4, after the Department of Health reported 1590 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 32775 or 6.2 percent were active.

Of these, 88.9 percent were mild, 5.9 percent asymptomatic, 2.4 percent critical, 2.3 percent severe, and 0.53 percent were moderate.

Recoveries climbed to 487927 including the 249 additional ones.

The COVID-19 death toll also rose with the addition of 55 deaths.

The COVID-19 death tally is now at 10,997.

The Philippines has said it was planning to vaccinate 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

On Thursday, a DOH statement, citing a World Health Organization representative, said over nine million vaccine doses secured from the COVAX facility were expected to arrive by April.

The Food and Drug Administration has so far issued emergency use authorization for the Pfizer-BioNtech and AstraZeneca vaccines.