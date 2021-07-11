COVID-19 cases in PHL now at 1,473,025

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,473,025 after the Department of Health reported 5,916 more cases.

Of the total cases, 49,701 were active.

Of these, 89.3 percent were mild, 5 percent asymptomatic, 1.5 percent critical, 2.4 percent severe, and 1.7 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,397,403 including the additional 6,127 ones.

The death toll is now at 25,921 including the 105 additional deaths.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A5 categories undergoing inoculation.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant first detected in India could be the globally dominant variant due to its transmissibility.

Only recently, though, researchers have expressed fears the Lambda variant was even more transmissible.

The DOH has said the Lambda variant had not been detected yet in the Philippines.