COVID-19 cases in PHL now at 1,378,260 with addition of 6,043 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1,378,260 on Thursday, June 24, after the Department of Health reported 6,043 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 51410 were active.

Of these, 90.6 percent were mild, 4.5 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 1.44 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1,302,814 including the additional 4,486 ones.

COVID-19 deaths breached the the 24,000 mark with the addition of 108 additional deaths.

The death toll is now at 24,036.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

The DOH has noted increasing COVID-19 cases in other parts of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

It said border controls were also on heightened alert for the Delta variant.