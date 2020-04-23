COVID-19 cases in PHL near 7000 mark; 722 recoveries, 462 deaths recorded all in all

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country neared the 7000 mark on Thursday, April 23, after 271 new cases were reported.

According to the Department of Health, of the 6981 overall COVID-19 cases, 722 were recoveries and 462 were deaths.

The 722 includes the 29 new recoveries and 16 new deaths.

The DOH has said it was still early to say the Philippines was flattening the COVID-19 curve, but that there were “indications” it was.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to make a decision on the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine today.