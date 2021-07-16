COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 1,496,328

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1496328 on Friday, July 16, after the Department of Health reported 5,676 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 91.8 percent were mild, 2.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.6 percent critical, 2.6 percent severe, and 1.85 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1421372, including the additional 2670 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 26476 including the additional 162 deaths.

On Friday, the DOH reported that 16 more Delta COVID-19 variant cases had been reported in the country, bringing the total to 35.

Of the 16, the DOH said 11 were local cases, of which two were from Metro Manila.

The remaining five, the DOH said, were returning overseas Filipinos.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant first detected in India was on track to becoming the globally dominant COVID-19 variant due to its transmissibility.

The DOH has said the variant could be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha variant first detected in the United Kingdom.