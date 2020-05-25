COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 14319; recoveries reach 3323

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country climbed to 14319 on Monday, May 25, with the addition of 284 cases.

According to the Department of Health, of the new cases, 60 percent or 171 cases came from Metro Manila; 25 percent or 70 cases from Region 7; and 15 percent or 43 cases from other areas.

Recoveries rose to 3323 with the 74 new ones.

The death toll stands at 873, with five new deaths.

The national government has warned of a second wave of COVID-19 infections if the public does not cooperate amid the easing of restrictions.

Metro Manila is under a modified enhanced community quarantine, where some industries are allowed to open but public transportation is still banned.

Government work is also limited to work-from-home and skeleton force arrangements.

The DOH has reiterated people should stay at home as much as possible to curb the spread of the virus.