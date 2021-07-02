COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 1,424,518 with addition of 6,192 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1424518 on Friday, July 2, after the Department of Health reported 6192 additional cases.

Of the total cases, 55482 were active.

Of these, 91.5 percent were mild, 3.8 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2 percent severe, and 1.44 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1344063 including the additional 2212 recoveries.

The death toll also rose to 24973, including the additional 177 deaths.

The Philippines COVID-19 vaccination drive is still ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has said border controls were on heightened alert for the Delta variant.

Earlier, the World Health Organization said the variant first detected in India was becoming the globally dominant variant due to its transmissibility.

India has said it found around 40 cases of the Delta variant carrying a mutation. This has so far been called the Delta Plus variant.

The Philippines has extended its travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Oman, Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

The ban will be in effect until July 15.