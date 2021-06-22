COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 1,367,894

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines reached 1367894 on Tuesday, June 22, after the Department of Health reported 3666 additional cases.

Of the total cases, the DOH said 52696 were active.

Of these, 91 percent were mild, 4.2 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent critical, 2 percent severe and 1.4 percent moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1291389 including the additional 6801 recoveries.

The death toll is now at 23809 including the 60 additional deaths.

The DOH has said border controls were on “heightened alert” following the entry into the Philippines of four additional Delta variant cases.

The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant could be the dominant COVID-19 variant globally because of its more transmissible nature.

The NCR Plus area including Metro Manila is under a general community quarantine but with some restrictions until the end of the month.

The travel ban on passengers from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates has been extended to June 30.