COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 1,359,015

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1359015 on Sunday, June 20, after the Department of Health reported 5803 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total cases, 57679 were active.

Of these, 91.9 percent were mild, 3.7 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent critical, 1.8 percent severe, and 1.29 percent were moderate.

Recoveries increased to 1277715, including the additional 7652 ones.

The death toll is now at 23621, including the additional 84 ones.

Metro Manila and Bulacan are under a general community quarantine with some restrictions until the end of the month.

Some areas, however, are under a modified enhanced community quarantine following an increase in COVID-19 cases there.

The Philippines’ COVID-19 vaccination program is ongoing, with members of the A1 to A4 categories being inoculated.

The DOH has urged local government units to prioritize workers aged 40 to 59.