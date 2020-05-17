COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 12513; recoveries rise to 2635

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country rose to 12513, with the addition of 208 cases on Sunday, May 17.

The Department of Health said of the new cases, 83 percent or 174 cases were from Metro Manila; 16 percent or 33 cases from other areas; and one percent or one case was from Region VII.

Recoveries rose to 2635, with the addition of 74 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 84, including the seven new ones.

Starting Saturday, some areas were placed under a modified enhanced community quarantine, which means some restrictions in those areas were eased.

Apart from Metro Manila, Laguna and five provinces in Central Luzon were classified as MECQ areas.

Public transportation is still not allowed in MECQ areas, but tricycles may be used subject to Department of the Interior and Local Government and local government guidelines.

Select industries may also operate.

Government offices, on the other hand, are implementing work from home and skeletal workforce arrangements.