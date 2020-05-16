COVID-19 cases in PHL climb to 12305; recoveries rise to 2561

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country has risen to 12305, with the addition of 214 cases, the Department of Health reported on Saturday, May 16.

The DOH said of the new cases, 69 percent or 147 cases were from the National Capital Region, and 31 percent or 67 cases from other areas.

Recoveries rose to 2561, with the 101 new ones.

The death toll stands at 817, including the 11 new deaths.

Today is the start of the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, which was in an enhanced community quarantine since March.

Under the MECQ, some industries were allowed to open, but public transport is still banned.

People are still expected to stay at home except for essential purposes such as buying necessities and work.

Apart from Metro Manila and Laguna, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga including Angeles City, and Zambales are now under the MECQ until May 31.

Cebu City and Mandaue will remain under the ECQ.

Earlier, Cebu City, Mandaue and Lapu Lapu asked the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases they be allowed to remain under the same.

Cebu City was initially classified as an MECQ area, while Lapu Lapu and Cebu City as general community quarantine areas, where some restrictions are further eased.