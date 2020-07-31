COVID-19 cases in PHL breach 93,000 mark with 4,063 cases reported today

DOH reports 40 deaths, 165 recoveries on same day

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in the country breached the 93000 mark on Friday, July 31, after the Department of Health reported 4063 cases on the same day.

Of the 93,354 total cases, 26153 were active cases.

Of these, 87.8 percent were mild cases, 10 percent asymptomatic, 1.3 percent severe and 0.9 percent critical.

The 4063 newly-announced cases were from tests done by 74 out of 91 laboratories.

Of the newly-announced cases, 2267 come from Metro Manila, 654 from Cebu, 200 from Laguna, 123 from Rizal, and 117 from Cavite.

Recoveries rose to 65178, with the 165 reported today.

Forty deaths were reported today, bringing the total to 2023.

Earlier, researchers from the University of the Philippines predicted COVID-19 cases in the country would 100,000 by the end of August.

President Rodrigo Duterte has announced Metro Manila, where most of the newly-announced cases came from, would remain under a general community quarantine.

Apart from Metro Manila, the President said Rizal, Bulacan, Batangas, Cavite, three cities in the Visayas, and Zamboanga City in Mindanao would be under the same level of quarantine.

The rest of the country will remain under a modified general community quarantine.

The President said he hoped to acquire vaccines against COVID-19 before the end of the year, if the vaccine passes trial.

He said China–which is among several countries racing to find a vaccine–has given the assurance the vaccine needs of the Philippines would be prioritized.